LitONES streaming webcam light for Facetime, Zoom, Teams and more

If you could do with a little more illumination when using your web camera to engage in web conferencing or using services such as Zoom, Microsoft teams, Skype, Apple FaceTime and others. You might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for LitONES. Offering powerful yet subtle lighting that can help illuminate your face in a more natural way allowing viewers to see expressions more intuitively.

If you are Home Office is a little dark or you need to make conference calls during the night. LitONES provides a great portable solution for illuminating your face whether you are using a separate camera or the webcam incorporated into a laptop. Early bird contribution levels are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $42 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With the popularity of hybrid office, home office, and business office, video conferences have become more frequent. However, most of the video conference lights on the market are ring lights, which are bulky, inconvenient to carry and also not suitable for business office use. So we came up with a solution for you: LitONES–a more business-like, portable and efficient conference light that makes your video sessions look natural and professional!”

Webcam light

“Video conference lighting is about to take a new meaning with LitONES, a business-oriented adaptable LED lighting device like no other that will make you look professional in any context—at home, in the office, on the go and anywhere you need it, turning any place into an extremely well-lighted video studio.”

Assuming that the LitONES funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the LitONES webcam light project assess the promotional video below.

“At the same time, unlike conventional ring lights, our LitONES features an elegant yet simple square-shaped design that is aligned with formal business office meetings. With its ingenious gravity balance design, you can easily hang the light on your device’s display screen or keep it steady on any desktop without the need for additional fixing accessories, and also ensures the integrity of the light—convenient, beautiful, and secure.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the webcam light, jump over to the official LitONES crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



