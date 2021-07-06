Wandian wearable mosquito repellent stops bites

If you have the amazing ability to attract mosquitoes from miles around, you may be interested in a new wearable mosquito repellent that stop mosquito bites in their tracks. Wandian is safer children and pregnancy and includes a rechargeable design that is long lasting and can be used in a number of different ways to help tackle mosquito bites. The unique mosquito repellent has launched via Kickstarter and is now available to back. WANDIAN releases essential oils through a series of air vents and forms an invisible protective shield around your body to block mosquitoes. The microturbine blower and heating plate helps the essential oil dissipate and form the protective shield quickly says the creators of the mosquito repellent.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $35 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 56% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Wandian campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Wandian wearable mosquito repellent project watch the promotional video below.

“What stops you from hanging out with friends, going out for dates, or bringing your kids outdoors in the great summer? The annoying mosquitoes? The allergy to mosquito bites? Why not try WANDIAN? A small yet powerful mosquito repellent that protects you and your family from pesky bugs with neither irritating spray nor pungent smell, only a light faint scent from its plant-based ingredients that is safe to both kids and pregnant women. “

“The miniature scent-burner and the turbo fan combine to spread the repellent further and faster, even in a strong wind. Enjoy a mosquito-free summer and life with WANDIAN!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wearable mosquito repellent, jump over to the official Wandian wearable mosquito repellent campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

