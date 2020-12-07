AROMEO Sense provides a more restful sleep environment

If you are searching for a way to sleep more restfully and awake refreshed and ready for the day, you may be interested in a new gadget called the AROMEO Sense. AROMEO Sense offers aroma, light and sound therapy experience with just one press of a button. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $109 or £82, offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the AROMEO Sense Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the AROMEO Sense project view the promotional video below.

“Aromeo Sense uses waterless aromatherapy diffusion using pure air pressure. It ensures that what you inhale is not contaminated by any additives. Simply plug in Aromeo Pods into the device. You can even blend different scents to create your own signature scent. It is designed to help busy urbanites to de-stress and sleep better. Rediscover the joys of everyday life through your senses. Aromeo App’s sound therapy features nature soundscapes, guided meditation and healing music. Equipped with various footages of that showcase the wonders of the natural world, you will feel as if you are transported to different sceneries.”

“It’s so easy to get started. Simply turn on the device and choose from Sleep, Relax, or Focus modules. With one press of a button, you can enjoy the multi-sensory experience. You can also use Aromeo App or your smart home device to control Aromeo Sense. AROMEO Pods are made from natural plant fragrance from 100% essential oils. They are cruelty-free, and free of phthalate, sulfate, paraben, and synthetic materials.Each blend is based on scientific research on the properties of oils. We performed diffusion tests on the blends to verify their scent dispersion profile.”

Aromeo Sense is an all-in-one solution that integrates aroma, light, and sound therapy.It’s like having your aroma diffuser, mood light, and music app working in sync.The result is a “magical multi-sensory experience”, says its creators. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official AROMEO Sense crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

