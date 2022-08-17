watchOS 9 beta 6 in action (Video)

Apple released watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers earlier this week, they also release a new public beta of the software as well.

Now we get to find out more details on what is included in the latest betas of Apple’s watchOS 9 software in a new video from Half Man Half Tech.

Apple also released iOS 16 beta 6 and iPadOS 16 beta 6, plus a new beta for the Apple TV and a range of public betas as well.

This includes some sleep tracking features that are much more comprehensive than before, these include tracking for Deep Sleep, Core, and REM sleep, previously if you wanted to track these on the Apple Watch you had to use a third-party sleep tracking app.

The new fitness features include workouts for triathlon, swimming, running, and more, there will also be support for streaming to third-party TVs.

Apple is expected to release its new watchOS 9 software in September along with the new Apple Watch range.

We are expecting two models of the Apple Watch this year, the new Apple Watch Pro which is designed for extreme sports and will feature a titanium casing, and the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple will also release its new iPhone 14 range of smartphones and iOS 16 in September along with the new watches.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

