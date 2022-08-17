Apple releases watchOS 9 public beta 4

Earlier this week Apple released watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers and now they have also released watchOS 9 public beta 4.

The new watchOS 9 public beta is basically the same software as the developer beta 6 and it brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch.

Apple’s watchOS 9 brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some updates to fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and more.

The new sleep tracking features are much more comprehensive than before, these include tracking for Deep Sleep, Core, and REM sleep, previously if you wanted to track these on the Apple Watch you had to use a third-party sleep tracking app.

The new fitness features include workouts for triathlon, swimming, running, and more, there will also be support for streaming to third-party TVs.

Apple’s watchOS 9 public beta 4 is now available to download, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Apple will release watchOS 9 in September along with their new Apple Watches, there will be two models this year, the Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8.

