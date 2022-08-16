Apple releases watchOS 9 beta 6

Apple has released watchOS 9 beta 6 to developers, the new beta comes a week after the previous one and it is now available for developers to try out.

Apple’s watchOS 9 brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new watch faces, updates for sleep tracking, new fitness features, and more.

The new fitness tracking features include new workouts for triathlon, swimming, running, and more, there will also be support for streaming to third-party TVs.

The new sleep tracking features include the ability to track Deep Sleep, Core, and REM sleep, previously if you wanted to track these on the Apple Watch you had to use a third-party sleep tracking app.

We are expecting watchOS 9 to be released in September along with the new Apple Watch, there will be the Apple Watch Series 8 and also the new Apple Watch Pro. The Apple Watch Pro will be a rugged device with a titanium case designed for extreme sports.

We are also expecting iOS 16 to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14, iPadOS is rumored to launch in October.

The watchOS 9 beta 6 software is now available for developers try try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

