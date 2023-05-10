watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate released to developers

We have had lots of new betas from Apple this week, the latest one is watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, the software is available for developers and for public beta testers.

Apple also released iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate, and iOS 16.5 Release Candidate as well, they also confirmed that the final version of watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 would be released next week.

This software update will bring some new features to the Apple Watch, this will include a new Pride Celebration watch face to go with the new Apple Watch Pride Edition, and it will also include a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here are the official release notes for the watchOS 9.5 software update below:

watchOS 9.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate is now available for both public beta testers and developers, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. Apple will release watchOS 9,5 next week along with iOS 16.5, we are expecting the updates to be released next Tuesday.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Daniel Cañibano





