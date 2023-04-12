watchOS 9.5 beta 2 and tvOS 16.5 beta 2 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.5 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, the software comes two weeks after the release of the first beta, and this update mainly includes some bug fixes and performance improvements. It may also include some new features for the Apple Watch, although we do not have any information on what new features are included as yet.

There were also a number of other updates released as well, this included the new tvOS 16.5 beta 2 software for developers, which also lands two weeks after the previous beta. As with the watchOS beta, this appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, as yet there are not many details about any new features.

On top of these updates, we also heard about some other new betas earlier, this included iOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPad, and macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 for the Apple Mac range of computers.

All of these new betas are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details about the betas over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are expecting the final versions of watchOS 9.5 and tvOS 16,5 to land either around the end of April or at the start of May, as soon as we get some details on when these updates will be released, we will let you know.

