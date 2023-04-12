Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 to developers

Apple has released macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 to developers, the software comes two weeks after the release of the first beta. So far the software is only available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers as well shortly.

As well as the new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta, Apple also released iPadOS 16.5 beta 2 for the iPad and iOS 16,5 beta 2 for the iPhone, these also land two weeks after the previous betas were released.

So far there is no information on what Apple has included in its macOS Ventura 13.4 software, we do know that it will include some performance improvements and bug fixes. This is expected to be the last major release of macOS before the next version of the software is unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

The new macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 2 software is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below, you will need to be a registered developer to try the software out.

Apple is expecting to release the final version of macOS Ventura 13.4 around the end of April or the start of May, we can expect iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 at about the same time, as soon as we get some details on a specific release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Jay Wennington





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals