watchOS 9.3.1 release for the Apple Watch

As well as the new iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1 software updates, Apple also released watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 9.3.1 software update lands over two weeks after the release of the watchOS 9.3 update and it includes a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and also security updates.

The new watchOS 9.3.1 software update is now available to download, it can be installed from the Apple Watch on your iPhone.

To install the update on your Apple Watch, place the device on its charger, you will need to make sure that it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and select General, now select Software update and then Install Now, the update will now download to your device.

As yet we do not have any details on any new features that are included in the new watchOS 9.3.1 software update, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Apple has yet to release the first beta of watchOS 9.4, iOS 16.4, and iPadOS 16.4, these were apparently delayed by this update, so we may possibly see these new betas sometime this week. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new betas, will land, we will let you know.

