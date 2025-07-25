watchOS 26 Beta 4: New Features Revealed!

Apple has officially released watchOS 26 Beta 4 for developers, introducing a range of refinements, bug fixes, and subtle feature enhancements. This update is part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to improving the Apple Watch experience, addressing prior issues while adding meaningful updates. For developers, this beta provides an opportunity to explore the latest changes and prepare their apps for the eventual public release. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us a detailed look at the new watchOS 26 beta 4 and its range of features.

What’s New in watchOS 26 Beta 4?

The latest beta, identified by build number 23R5317G, is now available for download and comes in at approximately 560 MB. It is part of Apple’s broader beta ecosystem, which also includes updates for VisionOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26. The primary focus of this release is on improving usability and stability while laying the groundwork for the upcoming public beta.

Developers can expect a smoother experience with this update, as Apple continues to refine the operating system to ensure it meets the high standards users have come to expect.

Notable Features and Enhancements

watchOS 26 Beta 4 introduces several updates aimed at enhancing functionality and user experience. These changes, while subtle, reflect Apple’s attention to detail and commitment to improving the Apple Watch ecosystem. Key updates include:

Redesigned App Icons: The Photos, Camera Control, and Sleep apps now feature updated icons. These redesigned icons offer a cleaner and more modern aesthetic, aligning with Apple’s broader design language.

Smart Stack Refinements: A persistent issue with pinned preferences in the Smart Stack has been resolved. Preferences now save correctly, making sure a more seamless and personalized user experience.

Focus Mode Tweaks: Sleep mode dimming has been fine-tuned to ensure the watch face dims appropriately during nighttime use, enhancing comfort and usability in low-light environments.

Sleep mode dimming has been fine-tuned to ensure the watch face dims appropriately during nighttime use, enhancing comfort and usability in low-light environments. Smoother Control Center Animations: Transitions within the Control Center have been updated, resulting in a more fluid and polished navigation experience.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s focus on refining even the smallest details to create a cohesive and intuitive user experience.

Bug Fixes and Stability Enhancements

In addition to introducing new features, watchOS 26 Beta 4 addresses several bugs and performance issues from earlier versions. These fixes contribute to improved reliability and overall system stability. Notable bug fixes include:

Smart Stack Preferences: Resolved an issue where Smart Stack preferences failed to save, making sure a more consistent and reliable experience for users.

Sleep Mode Dimming: Fixed a bug where the watch face did not dim properly in Sleep mode, improving usability during nighttime hours.

Fixed a bug where the watch face did not dim properly in Sleep mode, improving usability during nighttime hours. Touch Responsiveness: Reduced touch-related glitches, resulting in smoother interactions when navigating the display or switching between watch faces.

While some minor touch-related issues persist, the overall stability of this beta makes it a dependable platform for developers to test their apps and features. These improvements reflect Apple’s dedication to addressing user feedback and delivering a polished experience.

What’s Next: Future Updates and Public Beta

Apple is expected to release watchOS 26 Beta 5 in the coming weeks, with the first public beta anticipated shortly thereafter. Once the public beta becomes available, weekly updates are likely to follow, allowing Apple to implement additional refinements based on user feedback.

Developers and early adopters can look forward to further enhancements as Apple continues to polish the operating system. These updates will ensure that the final release of watchOS 26 meets the high expectations of Apple Watch users worldwide.

Watch Faces: Modular Ultra and Photos

The Modular Ultra and Photos watch faces have been extensively tested in this beta and continue to perform reliably. Both watch faces offer a range of customization options and functionality that align with Apple’s design philosophy.

No significant issues have been reported with these watch faces, making them a dependable choice for users who value both aesthetics and practicality. Their consistent performance underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering high-quality features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience.

Refinements for Developers and Users

watchOS 26 Beta 4 represents another step forward in Apple’s iterative development process. With redesigned app icons, improved Smart Stack functionality, and critical bug fixes, this beta enhances the Apple Watch experience for developers and sets the stage for the upcoming public beta.

For developers, this release provides an excellent opportunity to explore the latest features, identify potential areas for improvement, and prepare their apps for the broader rollout. As Apple continues to refine watchOS 26, users can expect a polished and feature-rich final release that further solidifies the Apple Watch as a leading wearable device.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



