watchOS 10 beta 5 in action (Video)

Last week Apple released watchOS 10 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, they also released a range of other new betas to developers, this included the new iOS 17 beta 5 and iPadOS 17 beta 5 which we previously saw on video.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the new watchOS 10 beta in action, we get to find out more information on what Apple has included in this new developer beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch in this software update, this includes a range of design changes, plus new features and updates for existing apps and more.

Some of the new features will include Smart Stack, which changes your widget display. This feature lets you personalize your Apple Watch screen with up to eight of your favorite widgets, which are more interactive than previous widgets on the Apple Watch.

Apple is expected to release watchOS 10 later this year along with a new Apple Watch, it should also be released at the same time as the iPhone 15 and also iOS 17, we are expecting this to happen sometime in September. The new watchOS 10 beta 5 is now available for developers to test out.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



