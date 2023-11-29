watchOS 10.2 beta 4 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 10.2 beta 4 to developers, they also released macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 4, iOS 17.2 beta 4, and iPadOS 17.2 beta 4 at the same time. This new beta comes two weeks after the previous beta and could be one of the last betas released before the Release Candidate version.

The new watchOS 10.2 beta 4 brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, the update also includes a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for Apple’s smartwatch range.

The most recent release, watchOS 10.2 beta, now incorporates the advanced iMessage Contact Key Verification feature, which is set to be extended to the iPhone and additional Apple devices in the near future. Additionally, this update delivers significant performance improvements and essential bug resolutions, further refining the user experience on the Apple Watch.

The latest beta of Apple’s watchOS 10.2 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As this is the fourth beta in the series, we should have the Release Candidate version next week and then assuming there are no issues found, the final version of watchOS 10.2 the following week.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals