Apple releases watchOS 10.2 beta 3

Apple has released watchOS 10.2 beta 3 to developers, this new beta comes a week after the previous one and we are also expecting Apple to release the software to public beta testers as well.

On top of the new atchOS beta, Apple also released iOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPhone, macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3 for the Mac, and iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPad, all of these update brings a range of new features to Apple’s devices.

The latest update, watchOS 10.2 beta 2, now includes the innovative iMessage Contact Key Verification feature, soon to be available on the iPhone and other Apple devices. This update also brings enhanced performance and crucial bug fixes, further optimizing the Apple Watch experience.

Developers can now explore the latest advancements with the release of watchOS 10.2 beta 3, iOS 17.2 beta 3, iPadOS 17.2 beta 3, and macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3. For in-depth details, visit the Apple Developer website through the link provided below.

Anticipated to launch in December, the final versions of these software updates promise exciting features. Stay tuned for the latest release information, which we’ll share as soon as it becomes available. You can find out more details about the latest developer betas over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple



