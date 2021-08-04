Walnut Thermal is a new smart wireless thermometer created by a group of parents who understand how difficult it is to manage a busy work and life schedule while raising a child. They have created a thermometer that is capable of accurately monitoring your child’s temperature in a 100% and non-invasive way allowing you to stay one step ahead of your child’s well-being. Launched via Kickstarter this week the project is looking to raise $20,000 to make the jump from concept into production.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $21 or £16 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Walnut Thermal campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Walnut Thermal smart wireless thermometer project view the promotional video below.

“Walnut Thermal is a smart wearable thermometer. It can be placed onto a baby’s chest to monitor their body temperature. Parents are connected via their smartphones to monitor their child’s temperature and receive alerts when reaching a high temperature. The hands-free temperature monitoring from the next room, allowing our children to sleep soundly. No more sneaky walk-in disturbing, it immediately sends alerts if temperature spikes.”

“Walnut Thermal is continuously monitoring the child’s temperature while you are away. With Walnut app, assured you will be alerted when your child has a fever, so you don’t need to get up constantly to check at night. Walnut Thermal is ideal for busy parents. Especially when we work from home or sleeping, it continuously senses, records, and transmits temperature info to your smartphone via Bluetooth technology, so you can monitor anytime at home with a mind relief.”

Source : Kickstarter

