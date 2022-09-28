Bone conduction walkie talkie headphones

If you need to communicate with colleagues or friends along periods of time up to a range of 300 m you might be interested in a new bone conduction walkie talkie headphone that uses Bluetooth 5.0 and is IPX8 certified. The unique headphones allow you to listen to music and make calls and also communicate with others in your new facility equipped with the SGAST technology.

No network is required and multiple headsets can provide a multi-group chat and hands-free communication. Launched by Indiegogo the unique walkie-talkie headphones have already blasted past their required pledge goal and will make the jump from concept into production.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £92 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Powerful upgrade to the world’s first full-duplex walkie talkie bone conduction headphones, Sgast comes with a walkie-talkie function that doesn’t need to rely on any software. 300 meters walkie-talkie range, 5 channels for multi-way group chat without network, and 100% IPX8 waterproof that makes it great for any outdoor activities.”

Walkie talkie headphones

With the assumption that the SGAST crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the SGAST walkie talkie headphones project review the promotional video below.

“With the Sgast 2-in-1 walkie-talkie headphones, it’s always your turn to speak. These are the first headphones to offer full-duplex simultaneous walkie-talkie function, and 5 channels that allows you to have real-time private conversation with your group members. No need to wait for your long-winded partner to finish. With dual microphones to focus on the sound of your voice, separating it from other voices nearby. Smart noise reduction to filter out distracting background noises. Making sure your message isn’t muddied by motorcycle traffic, wind and other background noise.”

Bone conduction headphones

“Unlike handheld walkie-talkies that can not release your hand, the Sgast headphones use bone conduction technology that allows for the most natural open-ear listening experience with minimal sound leakage, don’t fatigue the outer or middle ear, and stay put through any activity.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the walkie talkie headphones, jump over to the official SGAST crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



