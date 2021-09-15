VTech has this week announced the launch of its new KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 smartwatch for kids featuring two cameras for pictures, selfies and video plus the ability to play games receive daily reminders and an LED that doubles as a flashlight and flash for the camera. Priced at $59 the award-winning smartwatch for kids.

“Every year we raise the bar with creative new features such as the ability to play games and message with a friend,” said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. “Our KidiZoom Smartwatch line has always had the latest, coolest tech – adults even tell us they wish their smartwatch had the same features – and this year’s KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is no exception!”

VTech KidiZoom DX3 smartwatch for kids features

– Cool, kid-friendly DX3 features dual cameras for photos and videos; watch light is camera flash or flashlight

– Create clockfaces from your photos or choose from 50+ animated faces; switch to School mode to use the DX3 as watch only

– Pair with another DX3 and share preset messages or play games, or play solo; challenge yourself with three movement games

– Download more games, clockfaces and camera effects from Learning Lodge; upcycle the watch box into a case

– Intended for ages 4+ years; includes built-in, rechargeable lithium ion battery; charge device using included Micro-USB cable only and not a third-party adapter

– Award-winning smartwatch comes with camera, games, School mode and more; makes a terrific birthday present or holiday gift for the kids in your life

“Kids can even pair up with a friend who also has a DX3 to share preset messages or play Treasure Hunt, Find the Diamonds and Tic-Tac-Toe. Additionally, they can create custom clockfaces from their own photos or swipe through 50+ animated faces to personalize their watch. Adults can also set Daily Reminders to help kids stay on track, and switch to School mode when it’s time to limit the DX3 to watch-only use.

Single-player games like Monster Catcher lets kids find 80+ invisible creatures, or they can challenge themselves with movement games Racing Run, Crazy Dance and Funky Jump. More free games, clockfaces and camera effects can be downloaded from Learning Lodge”

Source : VTech

