VTech KidiZoom PrintCam instant camera for kids

VTech has created a new instant camera for kids offering a digital camera that requires no ink and is affordable to run. The KidiZoom PrintCam instant camera is now available priced at $75 and is recommended for children aged four years and above. Using paper roll prints the camera is capable of processing 80 photographs per roll and PrintCam Paper Refill Pack are sold separately and a microSD card slot offers the ability to increase the cameras storage by up to 32GB.

“Kids love to take photos of everything from their dog’s nose to a stick they found while taking a walk, but it can get expensive for parents to print off every picture,” said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. “Our KidiZoom PrintCam offers a tremendous value to parents, providing them with inexpensive photo prints while giving kids the joy and satisfaction of seeing their visions instantly printed on paper.”

KidiZoom PrintCam instant camera for kids

“With the KidiZoom PrintCam, kids can preview their photos on the 2.4” color screen and print regular or panoramic photos in black and white instantly. The included paper roll prints up to 80 images, offering a pennies-per-print value! When the paper’s gone, the KidiZoom® PrintCam™ Paper Refill Pack (sold separately) provides three more paper rolls and two rolls of adhesive paper to turn photos into stickers. This kid-friendly camera also takes videos and features a flip-up lens for selfies. “

“Kids can unleash their creativity and add digital stickers, filters and borders to any image or video, or turn photos into drawings they can color. Browse 110+ templates and activities including small greeting cards, printable games and more. Three video games are included for playtime between photo shoots. Photos and videos can be backed up by transferring them to a computer using the included USB cable under adult supervision. Parents can also set daily time and printing limits or turn off games. Use the microSD card slot to increase storage up to 32GB with a memory card (not included).”

Source : VTech

