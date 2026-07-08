Apple Releases MacOS 27 Beta 3 with New Mac Features

Apple has unveiled MacOS 27 beta 3, bringing a host of updates aimed at improving functionality, refining the user experience, and addressing existing bugs. This release introduces visually appealing features like dynamic wallpapers, alongside technical enhancements such as redesigned settings and improved app performance. However, some persistent issues remain, leaving room for further optimization in future updates. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on the latest macOS beta.

Dynamic Wallpapers and Screensavers

MacOS 27 beta 3 introduces two new dynamic wallpapers: “Golden Gate Sunset” and “Golden Gate Night.” These wallpapers adapt seamlessly to the time of day, creating a visually immersive experience that evolves throughout the day. Enhanced previews for wallpapers and screensavers now include animations, such as waves gently lapping against the shore and moving traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge. These interactive elements provide a fresh layer of customization, allowing users to personalize their Mac’s display in a more engaging way.

Enhanced Siri Interface

Siri receives a significant visual update in this release. The new interface features a colorful, reflective animation that makes interactions more visually appealing. While this enhancement improves the aesthetic experience, some functionality issues persist, such as the non-functional Siri app icon. On a positive note, previous issues causing Siri to crash have been resolved, making sure smoother and more reliable performance during use. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to balance design with functionality.

Redesigned AirPods Pro Settings

The AirPods Pro settings interface has been revamped to offer greater control over audio customization. A new slider for adaptive audio allows users to fine-tune the balance between transparency and noise cancellation. This feature is particularly useful for those who frequently switch between noisy and quiet environments, providing a more tailored listening experience. The redesigned interface is intuitive and user-friendly, making it easier to adjust settings on the go.

Improved Audio Equalizer Interface

The audio equalizer (EQ) interface has been enhanced with dynamic animations that visually represent changes as users adjust settings. This improvement not only makes the EQ more intuitive but also enhances usability, allowing for precise customization of audio output. Whether you’re fine-tuning bass levels or adjusting treble, the updated interface ensures a smoother and more engaging experience for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Safari Productivity Updates

Safari has received several updates aimed at improving productivity and organization. A new “What’s New” popup highlights key features, such as enhanced tab organization and updates to the Notify Me feature, which allows users to track changes on specific websites. Additionally, bookmark browsing has been improved, making it easier to manage and access saved pages. These updates streamline navigation and enhance the overall browsing experience, making Safari a more efficient tool for daily use.

Bug Fixes and Ongoing Issues

MacOS 27 beta 3 addresses several bugs, improving overall system stability. Notable fixes include resolving printing issues with Acrobat Reader and Safari. However, some challenges persist, including:

External display scaling problems that may affect multi-monitor setups

that may affect multi-monitor setups VPN compatibility issues that could disrupt secure connections

that could disrupt secure connections Inconsistencies with iPhone mirroring, impacting seamless integration

These unresolved issues may hinder specific workflows and will likely require further attention in subsequent updates. Users should remain aware of these limitations when exploring the beta version.

Build Information

The MacOS 27 beta 3 update is identified by build number 20A5378J. While it introduces significant improvements across various areas, users should approach this beta release with an understanding of its limitations. The build reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining its software, offering a glimpse into the future capabilities of MacOS.

Looking Ahead

MacOS 27 beta 3 represents a step forward in enhancing the Mac experience. Features like dynamic wallpapers, the redesigned Siri interface and improved system settings demonstrate Apple’s dedication to delivering a polished and user-friendly operating system. While the update resolves several bugs, persistent issues such as external display scaling and VPN compatibility highlight areas that still need attention. This beta release offers a promising preview of what’s to come, setting the stage for further enhancements in future iterations of MacOS.

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Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



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