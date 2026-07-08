Samsung Galaxy XR Lands in the UK

Samsung has officially introduced its first extended reality (XR) headset, the Galaxy XR, to the UK market. Developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, this innovative device is powered by the Android XR platform and incorporates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver immersive experiences that seamlessly blend virtual and real-world environments. Designed to cater to entertainment, productivity, and enterprise applications, the Galaxy XR is now available for pre-order, with its official release scheduled for July 8th, 2026.

Breaking New Ground in Extended Reality

The Galaxy XR represents Samsung’s ambitious entry into the rapidly growing XR market. By combining state-of-the-art hardware with AI-driven features, the device delivers a seamless and intuitive user experience. It supports a variety of interaction methods, including voice commands, gesture recognition and vision-based inputs, making it versatile for both personal and professional use. Whether you’re exploring immersive virtual environments or enhancing real-world workflows, the Galaxy XR is designed to adapt to your needs with precision and ease.

Samsung’s collaboration with Google and Qualcomm ensures that the Galaxy XR benefits from robust software integration and powerful processing capabilities. This partnership highlights the company’s commitment to delivering a device that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of users seeking innovative XR solutions.

Immersive Features for a New Reality

The Galaxy XR is packed with features that elevate the user experience in both virtual and physical spaces. These capabilities are designed to provide practical benefits while enhancing entertainment and productivity. Key highlights include:

3D Exploration: Navigate Google Maps in 3D, complete with personalized recommendations based on your preferences and location history.

Navigate Google Maps in 3D, complete with personalized recommendations based on your preferences and location history. VR Content Support: Access a library of 180° and 360° VR videos on YouTube, enriched by AI-powered tools that enhance visual and audio quality for a more engaging experience.

Access a library of 180° and 360° VR videos on YouTube, enriched by AI-powered tools that enhance visual and audio quality for a more engaging experience. Video Pass-Through Mode: Transition seamlessly between virtual and physical environments, allowing tasks such as instant object searches and contextual overlays for multitasking.

Transition seamlessly between virtual and physical environments, allowing tasks such as instant object searches and contextual overlays for multitasking. 3D Media Conversion: Automatically convert your photos and videos into 3D formats, adding depth and dimension to your personal media collection.

The device features a 4K Micro-OLED display, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals that create a theater-like experience. Powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, the Galaxy XR ensures smooth performance, responsive interactions and immersive sound quality. These features make it a versatile tool for gaming, media consumption and professional applications alike.

Enterprise-Ready Functionality

While the Galaxy XR is a powerful tool for entertainment, it is equally suited for enterprise use. With Android Enterprise support, businesses can efficiently deploy and manage the device across their teams. Industries such as retail, healthcare and manufacturing stand to benefit significantly from the headset’s capabilities, which include training simulations, remote collaboration and on-site assistance.

Security is a central focus of the Galaxy XR, with enterprise-grade protections in place to safeguard sensitive data. IT administrators can use advanced management tools to customize device functionality, making sure compliance with organizational policies and enhancing productivity. This makes the Galaxy XR a reliable choice for companies looking to integrate XR technology into their operations.

Technical Specifications

The Galaxy XR is equipped with robust hardware that supports its advanced features and ensures a high-quality user experience. Key specifications include:

Memory and Storage: 16GB of memory and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for applications and media while allowing smooth multitasking.

16GB of memory and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for applications and media while allowing smooth multitasking. Display: A 3,552 x 3,840 Micro-OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, delivering crisp visuals and fluid motion.

A 3,552 x 3,840 Micro-OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, delivering crisp visuals and fluid motion. Tracking and Recognition: Multiple cameras and sensors for precise tracking, 3D object capture and secure iris recognition.

Multiple cameras and sensors for precise tracking, 3D object capture and secure iris recognition. Battery Life: Up to 2.5 hours of continuous use, with the option to charge the device while operating for extended sessions.

Up to 2.5 hours of continuous use, with the option to charge the device while operating for extended sessions. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connections.

These specifications ensure that the Galaxy XR delivers high performance while maintaining a lightweight and ergonomic design, making it comfortable for extended use.

Availability and Hands-On Demonstrations

The Galaxy XR is now available for pre-order, with its official release set for July 8th, 2026. To help potential users explore its capabilities, Samsung will host hands-on demonstrations at select Samsung Experience Stores starting June 17th. These events provide an opportunity to experience the device firsthand, allowing you to see how it can integrate into your lifestyle or business operations.

Samsung’s efforts to provide in-person demonstrations reflect its commitment to making sure users understand the full potential of the Galaxy XR. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a business professional, these events offer valuable insights into how the device can meet your specific needs.

Ongoing Updates and Support

Samsung has pledged to provide regular software and security updates for the Galaxy XR platform. This commitment ensures that the device remains up-to-date with the latest features and protections, offering long-term reliability for users. By prioritizing ongoing support, Samsung aims to build trust and confidence in the Galaxy XR as a dependable tool for both personal and professional applications.

The Galaxy XR is more than just a device; it’s a gateway to a new dimension of interaction and productivity. With its advanced features, enterprise-ready functionality and robust technical specifications, it is poised to redefine how users engage with extended reality technology.

Source: Samsung



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