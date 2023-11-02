Voyager low-profile, split ergonomic keyboard from ZSA $365

ZSA have recently added a new addition to their split ergonomic keyboard range in the form of the low-profile Voyager. Building on the success of the Moonlander the new keyboard is designed to enhance laptop use, offering a powerful and compact solution for those who are constantly on the go. Although it is just at home on your desktop. Equipped with a 52-key layout, the Voyager is portable and comfortable to use, making it an ideal choice for those who value portability and compactness.

One of the key features of the Voyager is its mechanical, hot-swappable switches. These switches are low-profile and come in three types, offering users the flexibility to change switches at any time to suit their typing preferences. This feature, combined with the keyboard’s customizability through the Oryx Layout Editor, allows users to tailor their typing experience to their personal style. The Oryx Layout Editor enables users to pack the keyboard with shortcuts for frequently used apps, further enhancing its functionality.

Voyager split ergonomic keyboard

Built for durability, the Voyager offers a two-year warranty and easy repairability. The bottom plate of the keyboard is made of steel, ensuring solidity and magnetism for snapping on accessories. This robust construction, coupled with its compact design, makes the Voyager a reliable companion for mobile users.

The ergonomic design of the Voyager is another highlight. The keyboard’s geometry is designed for comfort and power, providing just enough keys for efficient typing. The keyboard uses low-profile Choc keyswitches made by Kailh. These switches make the keyboard thinner than previous models, but they maintain comfort, ensuring that users can type for extended periods without discomfort.

Low-profile ergonomic design

The Voyager also features a columnar layout. This layout is designed to reduce stretching and increase typing efficiency. The keyboard includes homing bumps for the QWERTY layout and other layouts that are considered better than QWERTY, offering users a variety of options to find their ideal typing experience.

Voyager vs Moonlander keyboards compared

One of the unique features of the Voyager is its LED key illumination. Each key on the keyboard is brightly and colorfully lit, with the ability to highlight specific keys and adjust brightness. This feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the keyboard but also improves visibility in low-light conditions.

Voyager split ergonomic keyboard review

The Voyager comes with three sets of high-quality keycaps, including one for US-English, a locale-neutral set, and a set of blank “circle glow” keycaps. The keyboard also includes a large assortment of extra keycaps for customization and personal layout. This variety of keycap sets and extra keycaps allows users to personalize the keyboard to their exact requirements.

In addition to its sturdy construction and extensive features, the Voyager also comes with a set of four high-quality tenting legs that magnetically snap onto the board. These magnetic accessories and tenting legs add to the keyboard’s versatility, allowing users to adjust the keyboard’s angle for optimal comfort.

ZSA Voyager keyboard unboxing

The Voyager, a low-profile, split ergonomic keyboard, offers a blend of portability, durability, and customizability. It is designed to enhance laptop use, making it an ideal choice for those who value a compact and comfortable typing experience. With its hot-swappable switches, LED key illumination, and variety of keycap sets, the Voyager provides users with a highly personalized and efficient typing experience.

The ZSA Voyager low-profile split ergonomic keyboard is now available to purchase for $365 with delivery expected to take place in around three weeks from your order date.



