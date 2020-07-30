ZSA Moonlander Mark 1 ergonomic keyboard unveiled from $365



ZSA has introduced their next-generation ergonomic keyboard this week in the form of the Moonlander Mark 1, which joins their current offering in the form of the ErgoDox EZ Shine and the Planck EZ. The ZSA Moonlander Mark 1 ergonomic keyboard has been in development for over three years.

“The Moonlander Mark 1 boasts features including a thumb cluster that can be positioned to better suit your hand size/shape, tilting and tenting of the two keyboard halves for better ergonomics, a wrist rest (on each half) that automatically angles with tilting/tenting, hot-swappable switches with Cherry MX and Kailh BOX switches to choose from out of the box, and enhanced portability with the ability to fold the wrist rest (wing) and just plug in the left half via Type-C connectivity to use as a game/macro-pad.”

Features of the ZSA Moonlander Mark 1 ergonomic keyboard:

– Ergonomic: Type at shoulder width, reassign keys, tilt and tent it.

– Mechanical: For the most enjoyable typing experience.

– Dynamic: Adjust the angle of the whole keyboard, or just the thumb cluster.

– Portable: Folds into a compact package. Carrying case included.

– Gamer-friendly: Plug in just the left side to get your game on.

– Built to last: Backed by a solid two-year warranty.

– No fine print.

Source : ZSA

