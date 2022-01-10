Volvo Cars to get YouTube

Volvo has announced that it will be integrating YouTube into its Volvo Cars and the feature will come to all of the Volvo vehicles with Google built-in.

You won’t be able to watch YouTube while you are driving as the feature will only be available in the cars when they are stationary, more details are below.

When traveling by electric car, longer journeys might prompt a charging stop – and with video playback available in the car, Volvo drivers can spend their charging break enjoying livestreams, news, shows or their favourite creator’s latest video. It can also make the waiting for takeout or for a friend more enjoyable.

Allowing our customers to watch videos while charging or when waiting to pick up their children from school is part of our promise to make their lives better and more enjoyable,” said Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars. “With YouTube and other major streaming services coming soon, our customers can enjoy their charging break instead of seeing it as just a hassle – making electric car ownership that bit easier.”

