Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 unveiled

Volkswagen has launched a limited edition version of its Polo, the Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 and the car will be limited to a total of 2,500 units. The car will be available to order in Germany from June with pricing starting at €35,205.

The car comes with 207PS and 320 Nm of torque and it is powered by a two-litre TSI engine and it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.5 seconds, youi ca see more details below.

The new special model also visually underlines its exceptional position: It has the classic GTI look, with red brake calipers and trim strips, a honeycomb design on the radiator grille and chrome-plated tailpipes. And that’s not all: the Polo GTI Edition 25 has a host of other exclusive equipment features including 18-inch Adelaide alloy wheels in Black Glossy, a black roof and black exterior mirrors, all of which help create its sporty look. The interior is equipped as standard with premium sport seats in perforated black-red leather finished off with stitched GTI logos, and glossy black decorative trim with red GTI lettering. Owners will be reminded that their vehicle is one of a limited number by the “One of 2500” logo on the sill panel trim. In addition to the GTI colours Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic, Smoke Grey Metallic and Deep Black Pearl Effect, the Polo GTI Edition 25 is also available in Ascot Grey.

Features that come as standard include IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist and LED daytime running lights which ensure highly homogeneous illumination of the road. There is also the multifunction sports steering wheel in leather with paddles and the “25” logo, as well as a number of assist systems that belong to higher vehicle classes. The optional Travel Assist forms part of the IQ.DRIVE assist package and allows for partly automated driving. The Travel Assist system can take over steering, braking and acceleration of the new Polo GTI at speeds from 0 km/h up to the system’s limit of 210 km/h. To do so, Travel Assist relies on familiar systems including Adaptive Cruise Control for longitudinal guidance, and Lane Assist (fitted as standard) for lateral guidance.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 over at Volskwahen ay the link below, as yet there are no details on UK pricing.

Source VW



