Updated Volkswagen ID 3 EV now available in the UK

The updated Volkswagen ID 3 was made official in March and now the new model has gone on sale in the UK today and pricing for the car starts at £37,114, this is slightly cheaper than the previous model.

The car comes with a range of new design features and updates over the previous model it now comes with a new 12-inch touchscreen display, plus some higher quality materials and more.

The interior of the new ID.3 combines modern design and sustainable materials. Precise seams in a contrasting colour additionally enhance the feeling of quality. VW uses the microfibre material Artvelours Eco for the door trims and seat covers, a fabric that contains 71 per cent recyclate. This is a secondary raw material that is obtained by recycling plastic that has previously been disposed of as waste at least once. Artvelours Eco has the same characteristics in terms of look and feel and durability as conventional new materials. The interior equipment is also completely animal-free.

In addition, numerous suggestions from customers were collected and implemented as product improvements and to enhance the standard equipment package. Soft, foam-backed surfaces in the cockpit create a new haptic experience. The remodelled interior door trims also have softer and larger surfaces.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Volkswagen ID 3 over at Volkswagen at the link below, there are a number of different models in the range.

Source Volkswagen





