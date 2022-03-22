Volkswagen ID. Software 3.0 brings a range of new features

Volkswagen has announced a new software update for its range of ID. electric vehicles, Volkswagen ID. Software 3.0.

The Volkswagen ID. Software 3.0 will bring a range of new features to its ID. electric vehicles, you can see more details below.

“The new ID. Software 3.0 is an upgrade for our whole ID. family: we are taking our products to a new level of functionality because we are working faster, are more connected and are more customer-oriented,” says Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand, responsible for Technical Development. “Again, we are living up to our claim of offering high-quality technologies and innovations in all classes.”

Intelligent driver assistance systems, including “Travel Assist with Swarm Data”1. The optional “Travel Assist with Swarm Data”1 automatically keeps the vehicle in the centre of the lane. It adapts to the user’s driving style and can also drive further to the left or right of the lane instead of exactly in the middle. It can also maintain the distance from the vehicle in front and keep to the preset speed limit. The system has predictive cruise control and turning assistance. The vehicle speed can be adapted to local speed limits and road layouts (corners, roundabouts, etc.).

You can find out more information about all of the new features in the Volkswagen ID. Software 3.0 over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

