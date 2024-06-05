Volkswagen ID.7 GTX EV Gets Official

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the highly anticipated ID.7 GTX, a groundbreaking electric vehicle that is set to redefine the EV landscape. This high-performance fastback model boasts an impressive 250 kW (340 PS) output and electric all-wheel drive, promising an exhilarating driving experience that will leave enthusiasts in awe. With its ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 5.4 seconds, the ID.7 GTX solidifies its position as one of the most powerful electric vehicles in Volkswagen’s lineup.

Under the sleek exterior lies an 86-kWh battery, which provides a remarkable WLTP range of up to 595 km. This impressive range ensures that drivers can enjoy both the thrill of performance and the convenience of long-distance travel without the need for frequent charging stops. The ID.7 GTX is a testament to Volkswagen’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology, combining innovative engineering with a passion for driving excellence.

Pricing and Availability

Eager customers in Germany will have the opportunity to pre-order the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX starting from June 6, with prices beginning at a competitive 63,155 euros. For those seeking even more versatility, Volkswagen is also launching the ID.7 GTX Tourer, a spacious variant priced slightly higher at 63,955 euros. These price points reflect the exceptional value and advanced features offered by the ID.7 GTX lineup.

In addition to the high-performance GTX models, Volkswagen is also introducing the ID.7 Pro S and ID.7 Tourer Pro S, which deliver a maximum output of 210 kW (286 PS). These models will be available for pre-sale at prices starting from 58,985 euros and 59,785 euros, respectively, catering to a wider range of customer preferences and budgets. Regardless of the chosen model, all variants come equipped with an impressive 86-kWh battery, ensuring a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.

Exclusive Features and Design

The ID.7 GTX stands out from the crowd with its distinctive GTX design elements, which exude a sense of sporty elegance and sophistication. The 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels and IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights create a striking visual presence, turning heads wherever the vehicle goes. The attention to detail extends to the interior, where passengers are greeted by heated seats adorned with red contrasting topstitching, a multifunction steering wheel, and a mesmerizing 30-color ambient lighting system that sets the mood for every journey.

Volkswagen has spared no expense in equipping the ID.7 GTX with innovative technology. Standard features include wireless App-Connect for seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing drivers to stay connected and entertained on the go. The augmented reality head-up display provides crucial information directly in the driver’s line of sight, enhancing safety and convenience. Additionally, the IDA voice assistant, powered by the revolutionary ChatGPT technology, offers a new level of intuitive interaction and assistance.

For those seeking even more advanced features, optional technologies like Park Assist Pro are available, taking the stress out of parking maneuvers and ensuring a seamless driving experience from start to finish.

Specifications

Model: Volkswagen ID.7 GTX

Output: 250 kW (340 PS)

Battery: 86-kWh

Range: Up to 595 km (WLTP)

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds

Charging: Up to 200 kW at DC fast charging stations

Price: Starting from 63,155 euros

Wheels: 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels

Headlights: IQ.LIGHT LED matrix

Interior: Heated seats, multifunction steering wheel, 30-color ambient lighting

Standard Equipment: Wireless App-Connect, augmented reality head-up display, IDA voice assistant

Optional Technologies: Park Assist Pro

The Volkswagen ID.7 GTX is a shining example of what can be achieved when performance, sustainability, and innovative technology converge. As the pinnacle of electric performance, it sets a new standard for the industry and paves the way for a thrilling and eco-friendly driving future.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals