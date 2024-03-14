Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled two new performance versions of its ID.3 and ID.7 electric vehicles, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX. These new models come with a unique exterior design with individual front and rear light signatures.

The ID.3 GTX model distinguishes itself within its lineup with a unique exterior featuring a GTX-specific front bumper with a diamond-style black air intake and new daytime running lights. Its body incorporates high-gloss black elements, redesigned side sills, and a diffuser-enhanced rear end. Standard are 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels.

The interior boasts GTX-exclusive touches like ergonomic sports seats in fabric and leatherette, red decorative stitching on the seats and steering wheel, and a high-quality cockpit surface. The top-tier ID.3 GTX Performance model includes DCC adaptive chassis control.

The ID.7 GTX Tourer features a unique front bumper with a honeycomb grille and GTX-specific lighting, including illuminated badges, mirroring the ID.3 GTX’s high-gloss black trim on the side sills and rear bumper. Standard 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels enhance its appearance. The interior showcases exclusive touches such as heated front seats with GTX perforated lettering, red piping and stitching on the seats, dash panel, door trims, and a GTX-specific steering wheel.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX models over at Volkswagen at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Volkswagen



