Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled a new limited edition Golf R, the Volkswagen Golf R 333 and the car comes with 333 PS and it will be limited to just 333 cars. This new limited edition Golf R is based on the Golf R Performance and it comes with 19 Estoril Wheels and semi-slick tires.

The car will be available in just one color, Lime Yellow Metallic and it comes with a range of black accents which give it a unique design, you can see more details about this limited edition Golf R below.

“The Golf R 333 is the first R model with a specification predefined by us that leaves no customer wishes regarding performance unfulfilled – thanks to its extensive equipment,” says Hakim Halimi, Head of Product Marketing at Volkswagen R. The features include R-Performance Torque Vectoring with Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which distributes the drive power not just between the front and rear axles but also between the two rear wheels. This offers a special dimension of sportiness, particularly when cornering. The Drift and Special driving profiles, designed for the Nürburgring racetrack, also offer additional driving pleasure away from public roads. The R Performance exhaust system from Akrapovič with titanium rear silencers and black 19-inch Estoril wheel rims with semi-slick tyres additionally highlight the motorsports character of the special-edition model. The top speed has also been increased to 270 km/h.

The new Golf R 333 Limited Edition will be available to order from Friday the 2nd of June 2023 and the first deliveries of the car will start in October. You can find out more details over at VW.

Source Volkswagen



