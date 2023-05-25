New Volkswagen Touareg SUV unveiled

Volkswagen has launched an updated version of its Touareg SUV and the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model. The updates include a new front and rear design with some new HD matrix headlights and new LED taillights.

The new premium SUV can be recognised immediately by the new front and rear design. At the front, the unit formed by the radiator grille, headlights and the front apron have been given a new look. The design of the rear end is also sharper: it now has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the taillight clusters and incorporates a Volkswagen logo which is illuminated in red. For the first time this feature has been included on a Volkswagen model in Germany. Previously, the illuminated brand logo was permitted only in markets such as China and the US.

All-in-one – maximum travel comfort & optimum performance. Volkswagen has enhanced the suspension of the Touareg. Among other things, the Touareg is now equipped as standard with a new roof load sensor that is closely integrated with the suspension electronics. If a roof load is detected, it allows the control system such as ESC (Electronic Stability Control) to intervene earlier in order to increase driving stability. In contrast, if there is no roof load, the system allows for even sportier performance. Depending on the version, the Touareg is available with innovative suspension technologies such as active roll compensation (adaptive running gear) and all-wheel steering. This further improves the driving dynamics of the premium SUV.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Touareg SUV over at VW at the link below, the car will be available to pre-order from tomorrow the 25th of May and pricing starts at €69,200.

Source Volkswagen



