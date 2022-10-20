iZYREC lightweight HD voice recorder

Engineers at iZYREC have released the companies latest generation of voice recorder in the form of the smallest to date. Weighing just 18g the ultralight voice recorder is equipped with a 50 day stand-by battery and a 1536Kbps HD microphone. Combined with artificial intelligence noise cancelling technology, its voice recordings can be saved to the internal 32GB EMMC storage and the recorder has a 7 meter effective range with voice activated recording.

Enjoy 24 hours of continuous recording and up to 50 days of standby with 450 mAh ultra battery capacity. Charge the voice recorder using the integrated USB-C charging port and benefit from an ultra-slim, portable device that will easily fit into your pocket or wallet. The detachable magnetic buckle provides a convenient way to place it onto your collar or any other magnetic surface when recording.

Lightweight voice recorder

“Sound imprints precious moments in life. The problem is that people only remember a third of what they hear. We believe it should be easy to capture these moments whenever and wherever you want. Although most smartphones can record audio, unexpected incoming calls or push notifications often interrupt the process, and audio quality is generally subpar. Simply put, smartphones are just not built to be digital voice recorders.”

Assuming that the iZYREC funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the iZYREC mini voice recorder project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $79 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The ultra-compact and portable iZYREC professional voice recorder substantially empowers your recording capabilities, allowing you to discreetly capture crystal-clear audio anytime and anywhere, with enhanced noise cancellation, ultra-long battery life, and abundant memory”

“The upgrade brings the performance of the iZYREC Recorder to the next level with customized recording settings for perfect sound effects. You can choose to record a memo, interviews, meetings, or lectures with 512Kbps AI noise canceling, or choose to record music and vlogger’s voice back up for DVD-level original sound. AI noise canceling or not is also at your discretion with an easy setting in the App.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mini voice recorder, jump over to the official iZYREC crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals