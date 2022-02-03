Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral cloud platform launched

Vodafone has announced the launch of a new cloud platform for business, the Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral.

The company has teamed up with Ring Central for its new cloud platform, you can see more details on the partnership below.

Vodafone and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact centre solutions, have today launched ‘Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral’, a cloud communications platform offering organisations more choice, flexibility, and simplicity when it comes to workforce collaboration and remote working.

The way businesses work and collaborate has transformed significantly. There is an increased focus on helping people work from anywhere, with secure and reliable communications tools including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system. The cloud communications platform ensures businesses have an agile and reliable solution to meet the challenges of today’s hybrid working environment so people can be productive and get their work done, wherever they might be.

This new unified communications platform from Vodafone and RingCentral is particularly important to organisations preparing for the impact of the UK’s 2025 shutdown of existing ISDN and PSTN networks, which the vast majority of businesses rely upon.

