Samsung and Vodafone have turned on the UK’s first 5G Open RAN site

Samsung and Vodafone have announced that they have switched on the first 5G Open RAN site in the UK, the site is located in Bath.

This is apparently the start of Vodafone’s Open RAN rollout and the company is planning to launch 2,500 more of these sites in the UK.

“Open RAN can radically evolve the telecoms industry, and we are excited to champion the technology in the UK,” said Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer, Vodafone UK. “This is an ecosystem which is only a few years old but the progress we have made so far is quite remarkable. Not only have we begun the first scaled deployment in the UK, but we have also installed the first 5G Open RAN site. Open RAN is now a real-world technology and it is truly exciting to see this technology flourish.”

“Samsung is proud to collaborate with Vodafone UK to switch on the UK’s first 5G Open RAN site,” said Thomas Riedel, Head of Samsung Networks Europe at Samsung Electronics. “This will help deliver the benefits of our carrier-grade 5G vRAN solutions to millions of Vodafone UK customers. Through our accumulated commercial 5G vRAN experience with leading operators across major markets globally, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and supporting the 5G journey across Europe.”

Samsung and Vodafone's plans for Open RAN in the UK

Source Samsung

