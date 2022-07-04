Vivo Y77 smartphone specs leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new Android smartphone, the Vivo Y77 as the specifications for this new device have leaked.

The Vivo Y77 smartphone will come with a 6.58-inch LCD display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a virtual RAM feature that will give you up to an extra 4GB of RAM.

The Vivo Y77 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 18W charging, the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two rear cameras.

The two rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

This new Vivo smartphone will be launching this Thursday the 7th of July and it will apparently retail for CNY 1,300, this is about $195 at the current exchange rate.

As yet there are no details on whether this new Vivo Y77 smartphone will launch in more countries, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Rootmygalaxy, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals