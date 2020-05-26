Vivo Y70s 5G smartphone unveiled

Earlier today we heard about the new Samsung Exynos 880 processor and now the first handset to launch with it is the new Vivo Y70s 5G.

As well as the Exynos 880 the handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The Vivo Y70s 5G comes with a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging and the handset comes with Android 10.

The device feature a range of cameras include a 16 megapixel front camera for video chat and Selfies, on the back there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The Vivo Y70s 5G will retail for CNY 1,998 which is about $280.

Source GSM Arena

