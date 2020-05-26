Samsung Exynos 880 mobile processor unveiled

Samsung has added a new mobile processor to its range with the launch of the Samsung Exynos 880, it comes with a 5G modem and AI capabilities.

The Samsung Exynos 880 is basically a less powerful version of Samsung’s Exynos 980 and it comes with an ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.

Fast-track your internet connection. The Exynos 880 includes a 5G cellular modem that enables lag-less streaming and rapid downloads. It facilitates the next-generation 5G experiences such as mixed reality (MR) and cloud-gaming. Capable of supporting 5G’s sub-6GHz, the Exynos 880 offers an upload speed of 1.28Gbps, and a download speed of 2.55Gbps that can be lifted to 3.55Gpbs with E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity that combines 5G and LTE capabilities. The Exynos 880 also works with diverse major networks from 2G to 4G, and offers an LTE download speed of 1Gbps.

