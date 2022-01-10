Vivo Y33T smartphone launched in India

Vivo has launched a new Android smartphone in India, the Vivo Y33T, and the handset is designed to be a budget device.

The new Vivo Y33T smartphone comes with a 6.58 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, the display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of Ram and 128GB of included storage. If you need some additional storage it also comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The device comes with Android 11 and FunTouch OS 12 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and it also comes with 8W fast charging.

The Vivo Y33T smartphone is equipped with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device. On the rear of the handset, the three-camera setup is made up of a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The handset will retail for Rs 18,990 in India which is about $256 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in a choice of two colors, Midday Dream and Mirror Black.

Source MySmartprice

