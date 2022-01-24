Vivo Y21A Android smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Vivo Y21A smartphone, the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage then the Vivo Y21A smartphone is equipped with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The handset comes with FuntouchOS 11 which is based on Android 11 and it has a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W charging, it comes with USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes with a range of cameras including two on the back and one on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y21A smartphone comes with a choice of colors which include Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue, yet there are no details on when it will go on sale and how much it will retail for. As soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena

