Vivo Y55 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y55 5G. The handset is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y55 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W charging, the device also comes with Funtouch OS 12 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, on the front, there is a single punch hole camera and on the back, there are three cameras. The front camera features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The rear cameras are made up of a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos. This is paired with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset is launching in China Taiwan first and it will retail for NTD 7,990 which is about $290 at the current exchange rate. The handset will be available in two colors, blue and black, as yet there are no details on whether the handset is coming to more countries like the USA and Europe.

Source GSM Arena

