Vivo Y02 smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y02 and the handset comes with a 6.51-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The Vivo Y02 comes with an octa-core processor and it also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage. If you need some additional storage, the handset comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and a single camera on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an LED flash for making videos and taking photos. On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for snapping selfies,

The Vivo Y02 smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it has 10W charging, there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device will come in a choice of two colors, Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue and it will retail for IDR1,499,000 which is about $95 at the current exchange rate. The device is launching in Indonesia, there are no details as yet on whether it will be made available in other countries.

Source GSM Arena





