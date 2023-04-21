Vivo X90 Pro smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 smartphones were made official recently and now we get to find out more details about the P{o model in an unboxing video from Unbox Therapy.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new Vivo X90 Pro smartphone and its range of features, let’s find out some more information about this new flagship device.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some impressive specifications, this includes a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile processor and the X90 comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device also features a 4870 mAh battery and 120W wired charging, it also comes with 50W wireless charging.

The new Vivo X90 Pro features a range of cameras which include a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy





