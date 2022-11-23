Geeky Gadgets

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro smartphones unveiled

Vivo X90 and X90 Pro

Vivo has launched two new Android smartphones, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro and the two handsets come with slightly different specifications.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro both feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display which features a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution.

The two handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile processor and the X90 comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

The handset comes with a 4,810 mAH battery and 120W fast charging. The device will come in three colors, red, blue, and black and the pricing starts at CNY 3,699 which is about $518.

The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset features a 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor, plus a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel portrait camera.

The X90 Pro also comes with a 4870 mAh battery and 120W wired charging, it also comes with 50W wireless charging. Pricing for this handset starts at CNY 4,999 which is about $700 at the current exchange rate, This model comes in two colors black or red.

Source GSM Arena

