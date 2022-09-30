Vivo Y73t Android smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Vivo Y73t, and the handset is equipped with a 6.58-inch LCD display that has a 60Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 6000 mAh battery and also comes with Android 12 and OriginOS Ocean and it has a range of cameras.

There is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear, the front camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor and it is designed for video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new Vivo Y73t Android smartphone will come in a choice of three different colors, blue, orange, and black, and pricing for the handset starts at $195 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB model.

The 8GB of RAM and 256GB model costs $222 and the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model costs $250. The handset is now available to buy in China, as yet there are no details on when it will launch in other countries like the US and Europe.

Source GSM Arena



