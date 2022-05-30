Vivo X80 Pro smartphone gets unboxed

The new Vivo X80 and X80 Pro smartphones were made official last month, the handsets come with some impressive specifications.

Now we get to find out more information about the new Vivo X80 Pro smartphone in a new video from Unbox Therapy, let’s check out this new Android device.

The Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and the device has two different processor options.

One processor is the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the other is the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The handset also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There is no microSD card slot on this handset.

The new Vivo X80 Pro features a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The new X80 Pro smartphone comes with Android 12 and Funtouch 12 on the global version and Origin OS Ocean on the Chinese version.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

