Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Smartphone Gets Reviewed

The foldable smartphone market has been rapidly evolving, with manufacturers constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. In this review, we take a closer look at two of the most prominent contenders in this space: the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The video below from Tech Spurt compares these devices across various aspects, including design, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities, to help you make an informed decision when choosing your next foldable smartphone.

Design and Build Quality

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 share similar weights, with both devices tipping the scales at around 236g. However, there are some notable differences in their design aesthetics. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features slightly thinner, rounded edges and a circular camera bump on the back, giving it a more streamlined appearance. It also features an impressive IPX8 rating, indicating superior water resistance, which is a significant advantage for those who prioritize durability.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 opts for a more angular design, with flat edges and a side-mounted camera bump. While it still offers protection against the elements, its IP48 rating suggests moderate resistance to dust and water, falling short of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s exceptional water resistance.

Display Quality and Usability

When it comes to the display, both smartphones aim to provide an immersive viewing experience. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro features a 6.53-inch LTPO AMOLED cover screen and an expansive 8.03-inch internal AMOLED screen. One of its standout features is the minimal crease on the internal display, which enhances the overall usability and visual appeal. Additionally, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s display is less reflective, reducing glare and improving readability in various lighting conditions.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports a slightly smaller 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen and a 7.6-inch internal Dynamic AMOLED screen. While the display quality is impressive, it is more reflective compared to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which may impact outdoor visibility. Moreover, the crease on the internal display is more noticeable, potentially affecting the user experience when interacting with the device.

Durability and Protection

Durability is a critical factor when considering foldable smartphones, given their unique form factor and moving parts. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro employs a combination of armor glass on the front and ultra-fine glass fiber on the back, providing a robust layer of protection against scratches and impacts. The device also features a durable carbon fiber hinge, ensuring smooth and reliable folding mechanisms.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back panels, offering excellent resistance against drops and scratches. The hinge mechanism has also been reinforced, making it stiffer and more durable compared to its predecessor.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: IPX8 water resistance, armor glass front, ultra-fine glass fiber back, carbon fiber hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: IP48 dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back, reinforced hinge

Performance and Multitasking

Under the hood, both the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance and smooth multitasking. However, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro takes the lead with its generous 16GB of RAM and additional gaming features, making it an ideal choice for power users and mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, equipped with 12GB of RAM, is more than capable of handling everyday tasks and multitasking efficiently. However, it may not match the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s performance in resource-intensive scenarios, such as gaming or video editing.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is a crucial consideration for foldable smartphones, given their larger displays and power-hungry features. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro comes equipped with a massive 5,700mAh dual-cell battery, ensuring prolonged usage on a single charge. It also supports 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly top up their device when needed.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a smaller 4,400mAh battery, which may require more frequent charging, especially with heavy usage. It supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, which, while convenient, may not be as quick as the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s charging capabilities.

Camera Performance and Versatility

The Vivo X Fold 3 features an impressive camera setup, featuring Zeiss-branded optics. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and 32MP selfie cameras. This combination promises high-quality photos and videos across various scenarios, from wide-angle landscapes to detailed close-ups.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a versatile camera system, comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and dual selfie cameras (10MP and 4MP). While it may not match the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 still delivers solid imaging capabilities suitable for most users.

Software and Updates

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on FunTouch OS, a custom Android skin that offers a range of features and customization options. Vivo promises three OS updates and four years of security updates, ensuring that the device remains up-to-date and secure for an extended period. However, it may lack some of the advanced AI features found in other smartphones.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 uses One UI, Samsung’s proprietary Android skin known for its extensive AI features and intuitive user interface. Samsung has committed to providing an impressive seven years of OS and security updates, guaranteeing long-term software support and future-proofing the device.

Audio Quality and Connectivity

When it comes to audio quality, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a slight edge over the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. While both devices support Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth 5.4, respectively, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 delivers superior stereo sound, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.

The Vivo X Fold 3, while still capable of producing decent audio, may not match the richness and depth offered by its competitor.

Availability and Color Options

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro may be more challenging to find in the market, with limited color options available. This could be a drawback for users who prioritize a wide range of color choices or prefer readily available devices.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a more diverse selection of color options and is widely available through various retailers and carriers. This makes it easier for potential buyers to get their hands on the device and choose a color that suits their style.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro: Limited color options, harder to find in the market

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: More color choices, widely available

In conclusion, both the Vivo X Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are impressive foldable smartphones that cater to different user preferences. The Vivo X Fold 3 excels in terms of battery life, fast charging capabilities, and a nearly crease-free display, making it a compelling choice for power users and those who prioritize a seamless viewing experience.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers superior software support, extensive AI features, and better audio quality, making it an attractive option for users who value long-term updates and a well-rounded multimedia experience.

Ultimately, the decision between the two devices may come down to personal preferences in design, battery needs, and the software ecosystem. By carefully considering the strengths and weaknesses of each smartphone, you can make an informed choice that aligns with your specific requirements and priorities.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



