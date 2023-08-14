Vivo V29 smartphone launced globally

The Vivo V29 smartphone was made official in Europe earlier this month and now Vivo is launching the handset globally, the handset will be available in a total of 39 markets which will include India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Turkey, Mexico and Europe.

vivo is constantly striving to develop leading technology such as the studio-level portrait in its smartphones to improve portrait photography and overall user experience. The new V29, with upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature and fascinating chic design, empower users to express themselves in daily social life as well as to discover and celebrate every special moment,” said Daniel Goetz, Product Manager at vivo. “Looking to the future, our commitment remains firm – to relentlessly push boundaries in smartphone innovation, ensuring our users continue to enjoy superior experiences.”

The innovative Aura Light with new Smart Color Temperature Adjustment boasts an upgraded design in the form of a larger light ring size (15.6 mm in diameter). This empowers the rear camera with more impressive low-light and night photography capabilities, adding a flattering radiance to photo subjects anywhere, anytime. In addition, upgraded features of the front camera, such as the 50 MP AF Group Selfie and Super Group Video, ensure that every smile is perfectly immortalized within the frame.

You can find out more information about the new Vivo V29 smartphone over at the Vivo website, as yet there are no details on pricing, this will vary by market and we should have more details closer to launch.

Source Vivo, PR Newswire



