Vivo V29 smartphone launched in Europe

Vivo is launching a new smartphone in Europe, the Vivo V29 and the handset will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a. 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz resolution and 452 pixels per inch (PPI).

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it will come with 8GB of RAM and it will feature an IP68 rating, you can see more details below.

The V29 provides a powerful camera package with unique Aura Light function for natural studio quality, portrait shots. The rear camera of the V29 is equipped with a large light ring (15.6 mm in diameter), that empowers the camera with excellent low-light and night photography capabilities. The oversized Aura Light creates a three-dimensional lighting effect and ensures even illumination from every angle, eliminating facial shadows and dark areas. With a light-emitting area nine times larger than a standard flash, this lighting delicately accentuates the skin tone while artfully concealing imperfections, unveiling one’s natural beauty. Additionally, the 36% increase in brightness as compared to its predecessor V27 allows the vivo V29 to capture shots with vivid clarity.

However, the V29 goes beyond enhancing visual appeal with its all-encompassing Aura Light. It also introduces the integration of Smart Colour Temperature Adjustment, which enables the device to adapt to diverse environments with varying colour temperatures. From dynamic nightclubs to vibrant neon-lit streets or cosy bars, the V29 effortlessly adapts its colour temperature to intelligently align with the environment, providing users with the expertise of a personal light designer. With just a single tap on the V29, subjects in dimly lit environments are gently illuminated, allowing their unique characteristics to shine through. The results are bright, clear portraits with a captivating atmosphere that enriches every shot.

You can find out more information about the new Vivo V29 smartphone over at Vivo at the link below, as yet there are no details on how mcuh the handset will retail for, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Vivo



