Vivo V23 5G smartphone launched in Europe

The Vivo V23 5G smartphone was made official earlier this year and now the handset is launching in Europe.

The device comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Vivo V23 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensiry 920 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset does not feature a microSD card slot and it comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the front and three on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens. These two cameras are designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

The Vivo V23 5G will go on sale in some countries in Europe from tomorrow, including Germany and it will retail for €350.

Source GSM Arena

