Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Vivo V23 5G smartphone launched in Europe

By

Vivo V23 5G

The Vivo V23 5G smartphone was made official earlier this year and now the handset is launching in Europe.

The device comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Vivo V23 5G smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensiry 920 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset does not feature a microSD card slot and it comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the front and three on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel camera with an ultrawide lens. These two cameras are designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with a 4200 mAh battery and 44W fast charging.

The Vivo V23 5G will go on sale in some countries in Europe from tomorrow, including Germany and it will retail for €350.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Geeky Gadgets