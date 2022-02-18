Vivo V23e 5G launching in India next week

Vivo will be launching a new smartphone in India next week, the Vivo V23e 5G, the handset will apparently launch next Monday the 21st of February.

The Vivo V23e smartphone was made official last November and now it is launching in India, the handset will be available in two colors in India, blue and gold.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The device also comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 180 pixels. Plus it comes with FunTouchOS 12 which is basically Android 11, it also has a 4050 mAh battery and it comes with 44W fast charging.

The Vivo V23e 5G smartphone has a range of cameras, these include a 44-megapixel front-facing camera for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a triple camera setup, this includes a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Vivo V23e 5G smartphone will retail for in India, we should have more information on this when it launches next week.

Source GSM Arena

