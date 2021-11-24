Vivo V23e 5G smartphone unveiled

We have seen a number of new smartphones from Vivo recently, the latest one is the Vivo V23e 5G and the handset comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 180 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The handset features a 4050 mAh battery and it also comes with 44W fast charging, plus the device comes with FunTouch OS 12 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS.

The new Vivo V23e 5G smartphone is equipped with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three rear cameras.

The three rear cameras include a 50 megapixel f/1.8 main camera for photos and videos, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Vivo is launching the device in Thailand and it will be available in a choice of two different colors at launch, Sunshine Coast and Black. The handset will retail for THB 12,999 which is about $392 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on whether the new Vivi V23e smartphone will be launched in any more countries, as soon as we get some details we will let you know.

Source GSM arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals